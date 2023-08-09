Harvey Investment Co. LLC Raises Stock Position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Harvey Investment Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 171,555 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,365 shares during the period. Agilent Technologies comprises approximately 2.9% of Harvey Investment Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Harvey Investment Co. LLC owned 0.06% of Agilent Technologies worth $23,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 54,564 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,549,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 13,247 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares in the last quarter. Suncoast Equity Management acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $336,000. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. boosted its position in Agilent Technologies by 8.8% during the first quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 6,414 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $887,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Agilent Technologies by 11.7% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 239,973 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,198,000 after acquiring an additional 25,071 shares during the last quarter. 86.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $122,720.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 260,869 shares in the company, valued at $33,912,970. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on A shares. Barclays lowered shares of Agilent Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 31st. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $168.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $174.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Agilent Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.88.

Agilent Technologies Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE A opened at $128.35 on Wednesday. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $113.28 and a one year high of $160.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.91 billion, a PE ratio of 28.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.02.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.01. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.19% and a return on equity of 30.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. Agilent Technologies’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Agilent Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd were issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 19.82%.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

See Also

