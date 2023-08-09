Harvey Investment Co. LLC Sells 200 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Harvey Investment Co. LLC lessened its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Harvey Investment Co. LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 110.7% in the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 118 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter worth $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $248.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $102.31 billion, a PE ratio of 30.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $226.76 and a 200-day moving average of $221.81. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1-year low of $201.46 and a 1-year high of $274.92.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 18.94% and a return on equity of 107.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 60.98%.

Insider Activity at Automatic Data Processing

In related news, VP Michael A. Bonarti sold 7,049 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total value of $1,795,732.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 67,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,079,459. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ADP shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $275.00 to $285.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $243.23.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

