Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) Upgraded to Buy at BWS Financial

BWS Financial upgraded shares of Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $62.00 price objective on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hawkins from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 15th.

Hawkins Trading Down 1.0 %

HWKN stock traded down $0.49 during trading on Monday, hitting $50.29. The company had a trading volume of 41,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,223. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.21. Hawkins has a 12 month low of $36.62 and a 12 month high of $53.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 0.81.

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.51. Hawkins had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The firm had revenue of $251.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.00 million. As a group, analysts predict that Hawkins will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Hawkins Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is a boost from Hawkins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Hawkins’s payout ratio is presently 21.05%.

Institutional Trading of Hawkins

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Hawkins by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 43,588 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Hawkins by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,417 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Hawkins by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 11,063 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Hawkins during the 2nd quarter valued at $271,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Hawkins in the 2nd quarter valued at $108,000. Institutional investors own 61.27% of the company’s stock.

Hawkins Company Profile

Hawkins, Inc operates as a specialty chemical and ingredients company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

