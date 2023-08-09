Hayek Kallen Investment Management Has $4.30 Million Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Hayek Kallen Investment Management reduced its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,356 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 249 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific accounts for 1.9% of Hayek Kallen Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Hayek Kallen Investment Management’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $4,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,647 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,344,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 29,214 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $5,880,000 after buying an additional 2,405 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 122,240 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $24,602,000 after buying an additional 44,889 shares during the last quarter. Hamel Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 99.0% during the 1st quarter. Hamel Associates Inc. now owns 26,288 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $5,291,000 after buying an additional 13,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 16,100 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,240,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 84.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $237.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Union Pacific from $171.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on Union Pacific from $223.00 to $213.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Raymond James increased their target price on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Union Pacific from $235.00 to $262.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $233.97.

Union Pacific Stock Up 0.3 %

Union Pacific stock traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $229.25. The stock had a trading volume of 2,561,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,057,935. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.71. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.69 and a fifty-two week high of $242.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $209.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $202.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.72 billion, a PE ratio of 20.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.11.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 55.03%. The company’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.93 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.45%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Stories

