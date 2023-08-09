HC Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

HC Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 11.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,738 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the quarter. HC Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 10.4% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. now owns 2,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. now owns 12,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 12,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

VTV stock traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $145.06. 2,667,760 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,248,594. The company has a market cap of $101.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $142.17 and its 200 day moving average is $140.27. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $122.54 and a 12-month high of $147.73.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

