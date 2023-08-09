HC Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

HC Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 100,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,173,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Plug Power by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,316 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Plug Power during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Plug Power by 1,820.0% during the 4th quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 2,880 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,730 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of Plug Power during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Plug Power during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.75% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power Stock Performance

PLUG stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.75. 21,558,606 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,804,295. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 3.25. Plug Power Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.39 and a 1 year high of $31.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.38. The company has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of -8.05 and a beta of 1.83.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Plug Power ( NASDAQ:PLUG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $210.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.67 million. Plug Power had a negative net margin of 100.41% and a negative return on equity of 18.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.27) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PLUG shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Plug Power from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Plug Power from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. B. Riley decreased their price target on Plug Power from $26.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Plug Power in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.21.

Plug Power Company Profile

(Free Report)

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

