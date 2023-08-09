HC Advisors LLC Sells 1,650 Shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS)

HC Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS – Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,692 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,650 shares during the period. HC Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pan American Silver were worth $322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 54.6% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 62,592 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after buying an additional 22,104 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver in the 1st quarter worth $1,681,000. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver in the 1st quarter worth $339,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. Cadence Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 10,513 shares in the last quarter. 60.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Pan American Silver from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.88.

Shares of NYSE:PAAS traded down $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,193,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,121,844. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 12 month low of $13.40 and a 12 month high of $21.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of -7.87 and a beta of 1.21.

Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $390.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.39 million. Pan American Silver had a negative net margin of 27.78% and a positive return on equity of 0.23%. On average, research analysts predict that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Joaquin, and Cap-Oeste Sur Este mines.

