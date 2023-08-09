HC Wainwright Comments on Galiano Gold Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSEMKT:GAU)

Galiano Gold Inc. (NYSEMKT:GAU – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright lifted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Galiano Gold in a research note issued to investors on Friday, August 4th. HC Wainwright analyst H. Ihle now expects that the company will earn $0.16 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.11. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $2.10 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Galiano Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.16 per share.

Separately, Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Galiano Gold from $0.90 to $1.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th.

Galiano Gold Stock Down 2.2 %

NYSEMKT GAU opened at $0.61 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.60. The company has a market cap of $136.31 million, a P/E ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.88.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GAU. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Galiano Gold by 138.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 58,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 33,834 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Galiano Gold by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 12,122,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,304,000 after acquiring an additional 2,151,971 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Galiano Gold during the 4th quarter worth about $134,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Galiano Gold by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,604,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after acquiring an additional 225,338 shares during the period. Finally, Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Galiano Gold by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC now owns 3,200,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,700,000 after acquiring an additional 647,200 shares during the last quarter. 49.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. The company's primary asset is the Asanko Gold Mine located in Ghana, West Africa. The company was formerly known as Asanko Gold Inc and changed its name to Galiano Gold Inc in May 2020. Galiano Gold Inc was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

