HC Wainwright Cuts Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY) Price Target to $16.00

Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY – Free Report) had its target price decreased by HC Wainwright from $19.00 to $16.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Inozyme Pharma in a research note on Thursday, July 27th.

Get Inozyme Pharma alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on INZY

Inozyme Pharma Stock Up 3.3 %

NASDAQ INZY traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.97. 950,066 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,033,968. Inozyme Pharma has a 1-year low of $0.99 and a 1-year high of $7.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.74. The company has a current ratio of 10.66, a quick ratio of 10.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $230.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 0.98.

Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.04. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Inozyme Pharma will post -1.66 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Inozyme Pharma

In other news, Director Pivotal Bioventure Partners Fu bought 833,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.80 per share, for a total transaction of $3,999,998.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,923,110 shares in the company, valued at $14,030,928. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Robert Lorne Hopfner purchased 219,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.48 per share, with a total value of $1,420,610.40. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,432,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,244,647.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Pivotal Bioventure Partners Fu purchased 833,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.80 per share, for a total transaction of $3,999,998.40. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,923,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,030,928. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 11.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Inozyme Pharma

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INZY. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Inozyme Pharma by 241.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 8,853 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Inozyme Pharma by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 878,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,593,000 after acquiring an additional 41,402 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Inozyme Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in Inozyme Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP raised its stake in Inozyme Pharma by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,193,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,880,000 after acquiring an additional 324,729 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.21% of the company’s stock.

About Inozyme Pharma

(Get Free Report)

Inozyme Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of vasculature, soft tissue, and skeleton diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is INZ-701, a soluble, recombinant, genetically engineered, and fusion protein, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of ENPP1 and ABCC6 deficiency, as well as for the treatment of calciphylaxis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Inozyme Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inozyme Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.