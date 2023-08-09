HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK)

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $3.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 67.60% from the stock’s previous close. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for OPKO Health’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.06) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.26) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on OPK. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH decreased their price objective on OPKO Health from $5.75 to $5.40 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com downgraded OPKO Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of OPKO Health from $4.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Barrington Research upgraded shares of OPKO Health from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 29th.

Shares of OPK stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,831,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,336,991. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -6.96 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.54. OPKO Health has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $2.77.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $265.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.97 million. OPKO Health had a negative net margin of 24.10% and a negative return on equity of 13.33%. OPKO Health's revenue was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that OPKO Health will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other OPKO Health news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 650,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.84 per share, for a total transaction of $1,196,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,681,694 shares in the company, valued at $369,254,316.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 42.62% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in OPKO Health during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. TIAA FSB purchased a new position in shares of OPKO Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in OPKO Health by 425.4% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,390 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 14,080 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in OPKO Health by 67.6% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 23,083 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 9,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caprock Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OPKO Health in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.49% of the company’s stock.

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers, and governmental units; and 4Kscore prostate cancer test.

