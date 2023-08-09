HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) Sets New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday after Truist Financial raised their price target on the stock from $75.00 to $80.00. The stock traded as high as $70.00 and last traded at $65.79, with a volume of 90720 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $60.54.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Compass Point boosted their target price on shares of HCI Group from $66.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of HCI Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HCI Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.67.

In related news, Director Lauren L. Valiente acquired 441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $56.81 per share, for a total transaction of $25,053.21. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,479.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, Director Lauren L. Valiente purchased 441 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $56.81 per share, with a total value of $25,053.21. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,479.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO James Mark Harmsworth sold 9,963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.97, for a total value of $557,629.11. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,952,961.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 25.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of HCI Group by 80.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 468 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in HCI Group by 99.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 651 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of HCI Group by 112.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 485 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of HCI Group by 1,807.1% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 534 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in HCI Group in the third quarter worth approximately $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $556.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.41 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.01.

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The insurance provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $1.41. The business had revenue of $129.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.27 million. HCI Group had a negative net margin of 8.79% and a negative return on equity of 20.54%. On average, analysts expect that HCI Group, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. HCI Group’s payout ratio is -32.13%.

HCI Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners, fire, flood, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants for properties, as well as offers reinsurance programs.

