Head to Head Survey: Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) & Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC)

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) and Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Zions Bancorporation, National Association and Truist Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zions Bancorporation, National Association 21.43% 19.24% 0.99% Truist Financial 20.17% 11.73% 1.16%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

85.6% of Zions Bancorporation, National Association shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.5% of Truist Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of Zions Bancorporation, National Association shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Truist Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zions Bancorporation, National Association 1 11 5 0 2.24 Truist Financial 0 11 7 0 2.39

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Zions Bancorporation, National Association and Truist Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association currently has a consensus target price of $40.74, indicating a potential upside of 6.70%. Truist Financial has a consensus target price of $40.82, indicating a potential upside of 26.02%. Given Truist Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Truist Financial is more favorable than Zions Bancorporation, National Association.

Dividends

Zions Bancorporation, National Association pays an annual dividend of $1.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. Truist Financial pays an annual dividend of $2.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.4%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association pays out 28.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Truist Financial pays out 48.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years and Truist Financial has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Zions Bancorporation, National Association and Truist Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zions Bancorporation, National Association $3.34 billion 1.70 $907.00 million $5.68 6.72 Truist Financial $25.36 billion 1.70 $6.26 billion $4.32 7.50

Truist Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Zions Bancorporation, National Association. Zions Bancorporation, National Association is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Truist Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a beta of 1.14, indicating that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Truist Financial has a beta of 1.05, indicating that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Truist Financial beats Zions Bancorporation, National Association on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services. The company was formerly known as ZB, National Association and changed its name to Zions Bancorporation, National Association in September 2018. Zions Bancorporation, National Association was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. The company also provides funding; asset management; automobile lending; credit card lending; consumer finance; home equity and mortgage lending; insurance, such as property and casualty, life, employee benefits, workers compensation and professional liability, surety coverage, title, and other insurance products; investment brokerage; mobile/online banking; and payment, lease financing, small business lending, and wealth management/private banking services. In addition, it offers association, capital market, institutional trust, insurance premium finance, derivatives, commercial lending, international banking, leasing, merchant, commercial deposit and treasury, small business and student lending, floor plan, commercial mortgage lending, mortgage warehouse lending, private equity investment, real estate lending, and supply chain financing services. Further, the company provides corporate and investment banking, retail and wholesale brokerage, securities underwriting and market making, loan syndication, and investment advisory services. The company was formerly known as BB&T Corporation and changed its name to Truist Financial Corporation in December 2019. Truist Financial Corporation was founded in 1872 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

