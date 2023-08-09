Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Announces $0.01 Quarterly Dividend

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 8th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0063 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 23rd.

Hecla Mining has raised its dividend payment by an average of 31.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Hecla Mining has a payout ratio of 21.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Hecla Mining to earn $0.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.03 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.0%.

NYSE HL traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.68. The company had a trading volume of 12,568,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,564,941. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of -52.00 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.67. Hecla Mining has a twelve month low of $3.41 and a twelve month high of $7.00.

Hecla Mining last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $199.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $198.42 million. Hecla Mining had a positive return on equity of 1.52% and a negative net margin of 6.10%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hecla Mining will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HL. 58.com restated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Hecla Mining in a research report on Friday, May 12th. National Bankshares set a $7.50 price objective on Hecla Mining and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Hecla Mining from $8.25 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Hecla Mining in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial started coverage on Hecla Mining in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hecla Mining has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.93.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HL. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hecla Mining in the 1st quarter valued at about $111,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 998,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,561,000 after purchasing an additional 284,339 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Hecla Mining by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 8,886 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Hecla Mining by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 113,724 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 23,451 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Hecla Mining by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,408,881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,535,000 after buying an additional 279,688 shares during the period. 59.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for sale to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and doré containing silver and gold.

