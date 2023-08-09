Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.04-$3.12 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.73. The company issued revenue guidance of $880.00 million-$900.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $916.93 million. Helios Technologies also updated its FY23 guidance to $3.04-3.12 EPS.

Helios Technologies Trading Up 4.3 %

Shares of HLIO stock traded up $2.36 on Wednesday, hitting $57.07. 123,530 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 134,178. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.06 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.68. Helios Technologies has a one year low of $48.03 and a one year high of $72.61.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81. Helios Technologies had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 8.13%. The firm had revenue of $227.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Helios Technologies will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

Helios Technologies Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.14%.

HLIO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Helios Technologies from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Helios Technologies from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Helios Technologies from $73.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $76.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Philippe Lemaitre sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.52, for a total value of $180,180.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 57,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,752,133.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Helios Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 417.9% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Helios Technologies by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Helios Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $101,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 57.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Helios Technologies by 92.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the period. 91.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Helios Technologies Company Profile

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered motion control and electronic control technology solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; hydraulic quick release coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic system design that provides engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

