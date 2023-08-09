Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.04-3.12 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.73. The company issued revenue guidance of $880-900 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $916.93 million. Helios Technologies also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.04-$3.12 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HLIO shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Helios Technologies from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Helios Technologies from $73.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on Helios Technologies from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $76.80.

Helios Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HLIO traded up $2.36 on Wednesday, hitting $57.07. The company had a trading volume of 123,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,178. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.06 and a beta of 1.20. Helios Technologies has a 1-year low of $48.03 and a 1-year high of $72.61.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.81. The company had revenue of $227.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.14 million. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. Analysts expect that Helios Technologies will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

Helios Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.14%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Philippe Lemaitre sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.52, for a total transaction of $180,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,752,133.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Helios Technologies

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HLIO. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 7,495.0% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 4,497 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Helios Technologies by 641.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 3,761 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Helios Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $262,000. Institutional investors own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

Helios Technologies Company Profile

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered motion control and electronic control technology solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; hydraulic quick release coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic system design that provides engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

Further Reading

