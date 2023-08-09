Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) Announces Earnings Results

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.76% and a net margin of 3.64%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. Henry Schein’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Henry Schein updated its FY23 guidance to $5.18-5.35 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $5.18-$5.35 EPS.

Henry Schein Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of HSIC opened at $75.94 on Wednesday. Henry Schein has a 52-week low of $64.75 and a 52-week high of $89.72. The company has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion, a PE ratio of 22.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

In other news, EVP Mark E. Mlotek sold 24,747 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.68, for a total transaction of $1,897,599.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,301,501.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Michael S. Ettinger sold 14,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.12, for a total transaction of $1,117,860.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,687,335.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark E. Mlotek sold 24,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.68, for a total value of $1,897,599.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,301,501.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,019 shares of company stock valued at $5,651,018 in the last three months. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Partners II LLC boosted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 4,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 952 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the 4th quarter valued at about $340,000. Studio Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Henry Schein by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 4,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Henry Schein by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 4,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Henry Schein by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $96.00 price target on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Tuesday. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Henry Schein from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America cut their price objective on Henry Schein from $76.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.00.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

