Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Henry Schein had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 15.76%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Henry Schein updated its FY23 guidance to $5.18-5.35 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $5.18-$5.35 EPS.

Henry Schein Price Performance

HSIC stock opened at $75.94 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.06. Henry Schein has a 52 week low of $64.75 and a 52 week high of $89.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.83.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

Insider Activity at Henry Schein

In other news, EVP Mark E. Mlotek sold 24,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.68, for a total value of $1,897,599.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,301,501.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Henry Schein news, EVP Mark E. Mlotek sold 24,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.68, for a total transaction of $1,897,599.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,138 shares in the company, valued at $5,301,501.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David B. Brous, Jr. sold 11,157 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.86, for a total value of $835,213.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 68,690 shares in the company, valued at $5,142,133.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 75,019 shares of company stock valued at $5,651,018. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Henry Schein

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 2.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 4,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 3.4% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 4,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Henry Schein by 1.6% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Veritable L.P. grew its holdings in Henry Schein by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 7,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. 94.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HSIC. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $96.00 price objective on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America lowered their target price on Henry Schein from $76.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.00.

Get Our Latest Report on HSIC

About Henry Schein

(Get Free Report)

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.