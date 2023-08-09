Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) Given New $80.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on HSIC. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on Henry Schein from $92.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Henry Schein from $76.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating and set a $96.00 price objective on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Henry Schein from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Henry Schein has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $84.00.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on HSIC

Henry Schein Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HSIC traded up $1.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.42. The stock had a trading volume of 1,260,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 866,194. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.83. Henry Schein has a 1 year low of $64.75 and a 1 year high of $89.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $78.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.06.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.76% and a net margin of 3.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Henry Schein will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Henry Schein

In related news, CEO David B. Brous, Jr. sold 11,157 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.86, for a total value of $835,213.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 68,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,142,133.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Henry Schein news, COO Michael S. Ettinger sold 14,881 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.12, for a total transaction of $1,117,860.72. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 75,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,687,335.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David B. Brous, Jr. sold 11,157 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.86, for a total value of $835,213.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,142,133.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 75,019 shares of company stock worth $5,651,018. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Henry Schein

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 37,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,290,000 after purchasing an additional 7,095 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,300,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,386,000 after purchasing an additional 51,106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.