Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.18-5.35 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.27. The company issued revenue guidance of +1-3% yr/yr to ~$12.77-13.04 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.83 billion. Henry Schein also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $5.18-$5.35 EPS.

Henry Schein Trading Up 0.3 %

HSIC traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.17. The stock had a trading volume of 379,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 860,241. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.83. Henry Schein has a 1-year low of $64.75 and a 1-year high of $89.72.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. Henry Schein had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 15.76%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Henry Schein will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Henry Schein from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $96.00 target price on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $76.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $84.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on HSIC

Insider Transactions at Henry Schein

In other news, CEO David B. Brous, Jr. sold 11,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.86, for a total transaction of $835,213.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 68,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,142,133.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Henry Schein news, COO Michael S. Ettinger sold 14,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.12, for a total value of $1,117,860.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 75,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,687,335.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David B. Brous, Jr. sold 11,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.86, for a total transaction of $835,213.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,142,133.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 75,019 shares of company stock worth $5,651,018. 1.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Henry Schein

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,331,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,336,756,000 after acquiring an additional 214,846 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Henry Schein by 143.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,337,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,207 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Henry Schein by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,256,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,427,000 after purchasing an additional 12,378 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Henry Schein during the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,932,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Henry Schein by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,300,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,386,000 after purchasing an additional 51,106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.