Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Henry Schein had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 15.76%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. Henry Schein’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Henry Schein updated its FY23 guidance to $5.18-5.35 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $5.18-$5.35 EPS.

Henry Schein Trading Up 0.1 %

Henry Schein stock opened at $75.94 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $78.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.06. Henry Schein has a 52 week low of $64.75 and a 52 week high of $89.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.83.

In related news, Vice Chairman James P. Breslawski sold 24,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.29, for a total value of $1,800,343.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 201,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,973,520.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Henry Schein news, EVP Mark E. Mlotek sold 24,747 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.68, for a total transaction of $1,897,599.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,301,501.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman James P. Breslawski sold 24,234 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.29, for a total transaction of $1,800,343.86. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 201,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,973,520.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 75,019 shares of company stock valued at $5,651,018. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,331,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,336,756,000 after purchasing an additional 214,846 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 143.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,337,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,207 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,256,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,427,000 after purchasing an additional 12,378 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the 4th quarter valued at $109,932,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,300,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,386,000 after purchasing an additional 51,106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on HSIC shares. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $76.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Henry Schein currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.00.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

