Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC – Free Report) from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has $17.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $13.50.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on HTGC. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their target price on Hercules Capital from $17.00 to $18.50 in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Hercules Capital from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Hercules Capital from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Piper Sandler raised Hercules Capital from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hercules Capital in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $16.00.

Get Hercules Capital alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Hercules Capital

Hercules Capital Trading Down 5.1 %

Shares of NYSE:HTGC traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.10. 5,281,256 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,397,507. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 1.39. Hercules Capital has a fifty-two week low of $10.94 and a fifty-two week high of $18.05.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $116.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.87 million. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 75.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hercules Capital will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hercules Capital Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a boost from Hercules Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.23%. Hercules Capital’s payout ratio is presently 70.27%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hercules Capital

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cipher Capital LP purchased a new stake in Hercules Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $314,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 1.7% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 47,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $380,000. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 4.5% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 182,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,347,000 after purchasing an additional 7,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 21,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.26% of the company’s stock.

Hercules Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hercules Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hercules Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.