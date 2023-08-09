Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Shares Bought by FineMark National Bank & Trust

FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 51.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,943 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,985 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Hess were worth $7,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hess by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,928,530 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,310,590,000 after purchasing an additional 667,979 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Hess by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,480,828 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,344,571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987,732 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hess by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,634,784 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $797,665,000 after purchasing an additional 55,567 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Hess by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,827,003 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $638,806,000 after purchasing an additional 150,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Hess by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,464,386 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $349,499,000 after purchasing an additional 264,225 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Hess alerts:

Hess Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HES traded up $2.99 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $156.40. 1,835,005 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,740,720. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $48.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.38 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.11. Hess Co. has a 1 year low of $100.34 and a 1 year high of $160.52.

Hess Cuts Dividend

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. Hess had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 19.56%. Hess’s revenue was down 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.15 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Hess Co. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.4375 per share. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HES has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on Hess from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Hess from $161.00 to $169.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Hess from $155.00 to $153.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Hess from $172.00 to $166.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hess in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on HES

Insider Transactions at Hess

In related news, Director Corp Hess sold 6,382,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total value of $166,710,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Corp Hess sold 6,382,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total value of $166,710,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 33,414 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.33, for a total transaction of $5,056,540.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 82,932 shares in the company, valued at $12,550,099.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.91% of the company’s stock.

Hess Profile

(Free Report)

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.