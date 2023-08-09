HgCapital Trust (LON:HGT) Hits New 12-Month High at $419.65

HgCapital Trust plc (LON:HGT – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 419.65 ($5.36) and last traded at GBX 416 ($5.32), with a volume of 609516 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 404 ($5.16).

HgCapital Trust Stock Up 2.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 274.70, a current ratio of 110.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 381.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 364.36. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 1,756.52 and a beta of 0.43.

About HgCapital Trust

HgCapital Trust plc 2017 specializes in direct, quoted and unquoted companies and fund of funds investments. The funds maximum exposure to unlisted investments is 100% of the gross assets and single investment in an unlisted company or closed-ended investments fund, whether made directly or indirectly, will exceed a maximum of 15% of gross assets.

