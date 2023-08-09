HgCapital Trust (LON:HGT) Sets New 52-Week High at $419.65

HgCapital Trust plc (LON:HGT – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 419.65 ($5.36) and last traded at GBX 416 ($5.32), with a volume of 609516 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 404 ($5.16).

HgCapital Trust Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 381.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 364.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.58, a quick ratio of 274.70 and a current ratio of 110.30. The firm has a market cap of £1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 1,756.52 and a beta of 0.43.

About HgCapital Trust

HgCapital Trust plc 2017 specializes in direct, quoted and unquoted companies and fund of funds investments. The funds maximum exposure to unlisted investments is 100% of the gross assets and single investment in an unlisted company or closed-ended investments fund, whether made directly or indirectly, will exceed a maximum of 15% of gross assets.

