Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC Declares Dividend of $0.25 (LON:HIK)

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (LON:HIK – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share on Friday, September 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

HIK traded up GBX 10 ($0.13) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 2,204 ($28.17). 171,213 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 400,269. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.73. The company has a market cap of £4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,375.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.40. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of GBX 1,174.50 ($15.01) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,212 ($28.27). The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,919.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,817.94.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HIK. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 1,700 ($21.73) to GBX 1,800 ($23.00) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 2,080 ($26.58) to GBX 2,125 ($27.16) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,939.17 ($24.78).

Insider Transactions at Hikma Pharmaceuticals

In other Hikma Pharmaceuticals news, insider Douglas Hurt bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,820 ($23.26) per share, for a total transaction of £27,300 ($34,888.18). Insiders own 30.73% of the company’s stock.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. The company offers its products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms in North America, the Middle East, North Africa, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded.

