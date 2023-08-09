Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN) Announces Earnings Results

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $380.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $397.62 million. Hillman Solutions had a positive return on equity of 6.56% and a negative net margin of 1.61%. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. Hillman Solutions updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Hillman Solutions Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HLMN traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.45. 2,585,751 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,398,349. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.92 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 2.87. Hillman Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $6.59 and a fifty-two week high of $10.28.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Philip Woodlief purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.91 per share, with a total value of $79,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 27,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $217,817.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Hillman Solutions

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Hillman Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Hillman Solutions by 590.6% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 4,276 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Hillman Solutions by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,229 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Hillman Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Hillman Solutions by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 3,195 shares in the last quarter.

HLMN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Imperial Capital initiated coverage on Hillman Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.25 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Hillman Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.55.

About Hillman Solutions

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

Featured Articles

