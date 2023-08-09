Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. Hillman Solutions had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a positive return on equity of 6.56%. The firm had revenue of $380.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $397.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. Hillman Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Hillman Solutions updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Hillman Solutions Stock Down 0.5 %

HLMN traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.45. 2,500,160 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,396,552. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.71. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.92 and a beta of 1.56. Hillman Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $6.59 and a fifty-two week high of $10.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on HLMN. Imperial Capital began coverage on shares of Hillman Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.25 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Hillman Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hillman Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.55.

Insider Activity at Hillman Solutions

In other news, Director Philip Woodlief purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.91 per share, with a total value of $79,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 27,537 shares in the company, valued at $217,817.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLMN. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Hillman Solutions by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 256,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,050,000 after acquiring an additional 28,276 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Hillman Solutions by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 5,883 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Hillman Solutions by 268.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 12,604 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Hillman Solutions by 2,006.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 36,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 34,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Hillman Solutions by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 30,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 3,731 shares during the last quarter.

About Hillman Solutions

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

