Hive Price Reaches $0.34 (HIVE)

Hive (HIVE) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 9th. During the last week, Hive has traded down 3% against the US dollar. One Hive coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.34 or 0.00001162 BTC on exchanges. Hive has a market cap of $171.40 million and $5.06 million worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Hive

HIVE uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 20th, 2020. Hive’s total supply is 500,749,243 coins. The Reddit community for Hive is https://reddit.com/r/hivenetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hive’s official website is hive.io. Hive’s official Twitter account is @hiveblocks and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hive’s official message board is peakd.com/@hiveio.

Hive Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hive is an open-source blockchain platform developed for Web 3.0. It is a decentralized network where individuals have true ownership and control over their cryptocurrency. The platform uses a hybrid mechanism of Proof of Brain (PoB) and Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) to distribute new coins to stakeholders. Hive is a decentralized fork of the Steem blockchain and offers two classes of cryptocurrency assets, HIVE and Hive Backed Dollars (HBD). HIVE is the liquid currency of the platform and also exists in a staked form called Hive Power.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hive directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hive should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hive using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

