Holley (NYSE:HLLY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Telsey Advisory Group

Holley (NYSE:HLLY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a $7.50 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $3.00. Telsey Advisory Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.10% from the stock’s current price. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Holley’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on HLLY. Truist Financial raised their price target on Holley from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Holley from $3.75 to $6.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Holley from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Holley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $3.25 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Holley currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.42.

Shares of NYSE HLLY opened at $6.46 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.30. The company has a market capitalization of $763.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Holley has a twelve month low of $1.88 and a twelve month high of $7.08.

Holley (NYSE:HLLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $172.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.98 million. Holley had a net margin of 9.26% and a negative return on equity of 1.82%. As a group, analysts expect that Holley will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Holley in the 4th quarter worth about $106,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Holley during the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Holley by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 113,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 18,100 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its position in Holley by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT bought a new stake in shares of Holley during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.67% of the company’s stock.

Holley Inc designs, manufactures, and markets automotive aftermarket products for car and truck enthusiasts in the United States, Canada, Europe, and China. The company's products include carburetors, fuel pumps, fuel injection systems, nitrous oxide injection systems, superchargers, exhaust headers, mufflers, distributors, ignition components, engine tuners, automotive performance plumbing products, and exhaust products as well as shifters, converters, transmission kits, transmissions, tuners, and automotive software.

