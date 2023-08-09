Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Horizon Bancorp from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. TheStreet lowered shares of Horizon Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Horizon Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.75.

NASDAQ:HBNC traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.55. The company had a trading volume of 165,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,370. Horizon Bancorp has a 52-week low of $7.69 and a 52-week high of $20.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.70. The company has a market capitalization of $553.71 million, a PE ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Horizon Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Horizon Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Horizon Bancorp by 799.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Horizon Bancorp by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Horizon Bancorp by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.88% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services. The company offers saving, money market, and time deposits, as well as non-interest and interest bearing demand deposits. It also provides commercial, residential real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans.

