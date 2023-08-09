Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $945.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $873.52 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 10.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of HZNP stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $104.03. 77,017 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,222,283. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $101.39 and its 200-day moving average is $106.35. The company has a market cap of $23.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Horizon Therapeutics Public has a fifty-two week low of $57.84 and a fifty-two week high of $113.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Horizon Therapeutics Public

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HZNP. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 55.8% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,902 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the first quarter valued at $54,818,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 125.2% during the 1st quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 1,615,425 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $176,307,000 after acquiring an additional 898,069 shares in the last quarter. Trium Capital LLP boosted its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 361.0% during the 1st quarter. Trium Capital LLP now owns 109,536 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,955,000 after acquiring an additional 85,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 814.7% during the 1st quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 17,818 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after acquiring an additional 15,870 shares in the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HZNP. TheStreet cut Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.71.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Company Profile

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. Its portfolio comprises 12 medicines in the areas of rare diseases, gout, ophthalmology, and inflammation.

