Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.13-$1.13 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.41 billion-$1.44 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.43 billion.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TWNK. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hostess Brands in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Hostess Brands from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Hostess Brands from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hostess Brands has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.67.

Shares of NASDAQ TWNK traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.21. 1,473,023 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 874,874. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.74. Hostess Brands has a fifty-two week low of $21.59 and a fifty-two week high of $29.00.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $345.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.44 million. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 12.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Hostess Brands will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TWNK. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 103.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,077,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,266,000 after acquiring an additional 12,247,765 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 1,644.3% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,684,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,801,000 after acquiring an additional 2,530,999 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,734,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,209,000 after acquiring an additional 2,458,428 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 81.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,948,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,579,000 after acquiring an additional 2,225,559 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Hostess Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,544,000.

Hostess Brands, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes snack products in the United States and Canada. The company provides a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, cookies, snack pies, sweet baked goods, wafers, bread and buns, danishes, honey buns, coffee cakes, and sugar-free products.

