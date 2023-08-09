Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $352.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $359.24 million. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 12.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. Hostess Brands updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.13-$1.13 EPS.

Hostess Brands Stock Performance

Shares of Hostess Brands stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,368,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 884,765. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.74. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 0.62. Hostess Brands has a one year low of $21.59 and a one year high of $29.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on TWNK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Hostess Brands from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hostess Brands in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Hostess Brands from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Hostess Brands from $25.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hostess Brands

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TWNK. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Hostess Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Hostess Brands by 31.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Hostess Brands by 35.8% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its position in Hostess Brands by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hostess Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $112,000.

Hostess Brands Company Profile

Hostess Brands, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes snack products in the United States and Canada. The company provides a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, cookies, snack pies, sweet baked goods, wafers, bread and buns, danishes, honey buns, coffee cakes, and sugar-free products.

Further Reading

