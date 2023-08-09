Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.18), RTT News reports. Howard Hughes had a return on equity of 4.50% and a net margin of 10.01%. The business had revenue of $223.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS.

Howard Hughes Trading Down 6.6 %

Howard Hughes stock traded down $5.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.14. The stock had a trading volume of 117,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,410. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.51 and a beta of 1.47. Howard Hughes has a 52-week low of $50.90 and a 52-week high of $89.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $79.86 and a 200 day moving average of $79.46.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on HHC. StockNews.com began coverage on Howard Hughes in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Howard Hughes from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st.

Insider Activity

In other Howard Hughes news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage bought 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $74.91 per share, for a total transaction of $164,802.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,138,821 shares in the company, valued at $1,208,959,081.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage acquired 2,200 shares of Howard Hughes stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $74.91 per share, for a total transaction of $164,802.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,138,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,208,959,081.11. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Michael Striph sold 1,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.83, for a total value of $142,326.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $605,674.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 217,732 shares of company stock valued at $16,198,461. 33.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Howard Hughes

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Howard Hughes during the 4th quarter worth about $27,698,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Howard Hughes by 139.9% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 306,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,534,000 after purchasing an additional 178,853 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Howard Hughes during the first quarter worth about $11,397,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Howard Hughes by 50.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 327,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,205,000 after purchasing an additional 109,779 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Howard Hughes by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 404,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,924,000 after buying an additional 104,142 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

About Howard Hughes

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and mixed-use properties in the United States. It operates through four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport; and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment owns retail, office, multi-family, hospitality, and other operating properties and investments primarily located in Houston, Texas; Columbia, Maryland; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawaii.

