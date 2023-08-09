Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) Price Target Raised to $52.00 at KeyCorp

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by KeyCorp from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Monday, July 24th. They issued an outperform rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Benchmark restated a buy rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Howmet Aerospace has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $52.08.

Shares of NYSE:HWM traded down $0.71 during trading on Monday, hitting $49.79. 2,910,165 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,881,366. Howmet Aerospace has a 52 week low of $30.59 and a 52 week high of $51.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $20.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.29.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 3rd. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is presently 12.70%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the 4th quarter valued at $134,379,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the 1st quarter valued at $111,102,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 7,858.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,201,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174,080 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 5,231.1% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,575,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545,570 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,867,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175,026 shares during the period. 87.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

