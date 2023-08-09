HSBC Holdings plc (LON:HSBA) Declares Dividend of $0.10

HSBC Holdings plc (LON:HSBA – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, September 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of HSBA stock opened at GBX 634.30 ($8.11) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £125.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 737.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.58. HSBC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 434.70 ($5.56) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 665.60 ($8.51). The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 619.73 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 601.10.

In related news, insider Georges Elhedery purchased 31,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 600 ($7.67) per share, with a total value of £191,772 ($245,076.04). 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HSBA has been the topic of several research reports. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on HSBC from GBX 780 ($9.97) to GBX 820 ($10.48) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on HSBC from GBX 650 ($8.31) to GBX 630 ($8.05) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “top pick” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on HSBC from GBX 840 ($10.73) to GBX 900 ($11.50) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 784.36 ($10.02).

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

