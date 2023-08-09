HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.50

HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th.

HSBC has a payout ratio of 31.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect HSBC to earn $7.46 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.8%.

Get HSBC alerts:

HSBC Stock Up 0.1 %

HSBC stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.96. The stock had a trading volume of 200,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,997,575. HSBC has a 1-year low of $24.77 and a 1-year high of $42.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.60.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on HSBC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of HSBC from GBX 880 ($11.25) to GBX 1,000 ($12.78) in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. CICC Research upgraded HSBC from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Barclays upped their target price on HSBC from GBX 840 ($10.73) to GBX 900 ($11.50) in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on HSBC from GBX 780 ($9.97) to GBX 820 ($10.48) in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of HSBC from GBX 650 ($8.31) to GBX 730 ($9.33) in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $743.70.

Get Our Latest Report on HSBC

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HSBC

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in HSBC by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 10,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of HSBC by 3.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in HSBC by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in HSBC by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 15,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of HSBC by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 8,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

HSBC Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HSBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.