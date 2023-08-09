H&T Group plc (LON:HAT) to Issue GBX 6.50 Dividend

H&T Group plc (LON:HAT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, August 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 6.50 ($0.08) per share on Friday, October 6th. This represents a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

H&T Group Trading Down 0.7 %

LON HAT traded down GBX 3 ($0.04) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 402 ($5.14). 147,921 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 85,962. The firm has a market cap of £176.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,105.30 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 429.58 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 438.31. The company has a quick ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 11.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.37. H&T Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 373.53 ($4.77) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 510 ($6.52).

Insider Buying and Selling at H&T Group

In related news, insider Simon Walker purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 444 ($5.67) per share, with a total value of £66,600 ($85,111.82). Insiders own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of H&T Group in a research note on Tuesday.

H&T Group Company Profile

H&T Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily provides pawnbroking services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Pawnbroking, Gold Purchasing, Retail, Pawnbroking Scrap, Personal Loans, Foreign Exchange, and Other Services. The company offers personal loans; and gold purchasing, cheque cashing, unsecured lending, buyback, foreign exchange currency, and money wire transfer services, as well as engages in the retail of new and pre-owned jewelry and watches.

