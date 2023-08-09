Hudock Inc. Cuts Holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

Hudock Inc. decreased its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 202,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,451 shares during the period. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF comprises about 2.2% of Hudock Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Hudock Inc. owned 0.29% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF worth $9,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,004,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,430,000 after purchasing an additional 774,581 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,682,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,374,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,837,000 after acquiring an additional 584,185 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,021,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,644,000 after acquiring an additional 572,629 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,061,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,510,000 after purchasing an additional 344,546 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ FV traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.44. 117,002 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 239,720. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.66 and a 200 day moving average of $44.98. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 1 year low of $39.85 and a 1 year high of $49.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.07.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.0451 per share. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 27th.

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US and global ETFs issued by First Trust. The index selects 5 ETFs based on relative price momentum. FV was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

