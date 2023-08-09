Hudock Inc. Grows Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Hudock Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,935 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the quarter. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHB. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:SCHB traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.44. 678,361 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 819,462. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.92 and a fifty-two week high of $53.71. The company has a market capitalization of $23.36 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.00.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

