Hudock Inc. Has $15.75 Million Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Hudock Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 155.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 158,030 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 96,180 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for about 3.9% of Hudock Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $15,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AGG. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. New Millennium Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 188.4% in the fourth quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 697.9% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AGG traded up $0.22 on Tuesday, reaching $96.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,867,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,185,293. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.53. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $93.20 and a 12-month high of $103.68.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

