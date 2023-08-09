Hudock Inc. Has $30.90 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Hudock Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 320.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 385,213 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 293,593 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 7.6% of Hudock Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Hudock Inc. owned about 0.08% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $30,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fiducient Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $17,428,000. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 3,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 4,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 73,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,886,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VCIT traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $78.41. 3,358,967 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,672,480. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $73.37 and a twelve month high of $82.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $78.73 and a 200 day moving average of $79.46.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were paid a $0.2594 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

