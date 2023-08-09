Hudock Inc. Has $344,000 Stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Hudock Inc. decreased its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 13.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 612 shares during the period. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1,611.8% in the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the first quarter worth $26,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Morgan Stanley

In other news, CEO James P. Gorman sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.19, for a total transaction of $11,898,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,011,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,269,930.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO James P. Gorman sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.19, for a total value of $11,898,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,011,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,269,930.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Charles Aubrey Smith III sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.41, for a total value of $517,496.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 136,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,615,166.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,418,989 shares of company stock worth $44,556,447. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Morgan Stanley Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE:MS traded down $0.61 on Tuesday, hitting $88.47. 6,918,667 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,519,465. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.33. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $74.67 and a 52 week high of $100.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $87.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.29.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $13.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.02 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 12.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Morgan Stanley declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Friday, June 30th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 12.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is a boost from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is currently 59.96%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities lifted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.94.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

