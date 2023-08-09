Hudock Inc. Has $780,000 Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Hudock Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 14.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,567 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 3,860 shares during the period. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wrapmanager Inc. raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 127.9% in the 1st quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 17,005 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 9,544 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 7,530 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 39.4% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,702,899 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $300,946,000 after acquiring an additional 2,459,416 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 14.8% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 211,772 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $7,323,000 after acquiring an additional 27,327 shares during the period. Finally, Emfo LLC boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 74.6% in the first quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 32,235 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 13,774 shares during the last quarter. 57.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ WBA traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.53. 8,020,585 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,800,019. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.14 and a twelve month high of $42.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.69, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.06.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Announces Dividend

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 27th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $35.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.32 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 12.62% and a negative net margin of 2.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is presently -50.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP John Patrick Driscoll bought 5,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.42 per share, with a total value of $146,988.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,050 shares in the company, valued at $1,678,201. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on WBA shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $41.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.23.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

