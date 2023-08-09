Hudock Inc. Invests $266,000 in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP)

Hudock Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPGP. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the first quarter valued at about $46,000.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SPGP traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $94.50. 232,075 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 290,377. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.76. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a 1 year low of $73.71 and a 1 year high of $96.18. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.11.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by growth, quality and value traits, and weighted by growth. SPGP was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

