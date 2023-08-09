Hudock Inc. Sells 435 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Hudock Inc. lessened its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 29.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 435 shares during the period. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Guys Formula LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 4,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 6,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Interchange Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock traded down $4.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $432.13. The stock had a trading volume of 469,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 606,180. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $438.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $395.81. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $291.61 and a 12 month high of $462.97. The company has a market capitalization of $51.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

