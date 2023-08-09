Hudock Inc. Sells 640 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Hudock Inc. trimmed its holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 640 shares during the quarter. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in PPL were worth $1,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PPL. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PPL by 0.6% in the first quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 57,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in PPL by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 21,254 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its position in PPL by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC increased its stake in PPL by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 8,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its position in PPL by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 19,608 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PPL has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of PPL from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of PPL from $34.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PPL in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on PPL from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.71.

PPL Stock Down 0.0 %

PPL traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $26.10. The company had a trading volume of 4,861,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,267,708. PPL Co. has a 52-week low of $23.47 and a 52-week high of $31.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.78.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. PPL had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 7.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that PPL Co. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PPL Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.31%.

About PPL

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.5 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

Further Reading

