Hudock Inc. Trims Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Hudock Inc. reduced its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,016 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 871 shares during the period. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Amgen by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in Amgen in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Amgen from $225.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Amgen from $293.00 to $288.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Amgen from $325.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amgen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $248.82.

Amgen Price Performance

Amgen stock traded up $7.86 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $260.80. 5,310,287 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,503,302. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $211.71 and a 12-month high of $296.67. The company has a market capitalization of $139.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $227.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $234.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.48.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $5.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $7 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.66 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 196.60% and a net margin of 30.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.65 EPS. Analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $2.13 per share. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 57.45%.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Featured Stories

