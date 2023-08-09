i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.46-$1.56 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.55. The company issued revenue guidance of $360.00 million-$380.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $374.88 million.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James cut their price target on i3 Verticals from $37.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on i3 Verticals in a report on Monday, July 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

IIIV traded down $0.69 on Tuesday, hitting $23.45. 112,719 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143,028. i3 Verticals has a 12 month low of $18.59 and a 12 month high of $30.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.61 and its 200-day moving average is $24.42.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. i3 Verticals had a positive return on equity of 9.35% and a negative net margin of 2.14%. The business had revenue of $93.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.02 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that i3 Verticals will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other i3 Verticals news, CEO Gregory S. Daily purchased 27,623 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.28 per share, with a total value of $587,817.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,423 shares in the company, valued at $2,392,361.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other i3 Verticals news, CEO Gregory S. Daily bought 22,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.90 per share, for a total transaction of $490,056.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,952,120. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gregory S. Daily purchased 27,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.28 per share, with a total value of $587,817.44. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,392,361.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 33.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in i3 Verticals by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,349,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,591,000 after acquiring an additional 291,836 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of i3 Verticals by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,004,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,992,000 after purchasing an additional 189,889 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in i3 Verticals by 202.1% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 197,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,950,000 after buying an additional 131,940 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in i3 Verticals by 370.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 113,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,779,000 after buying an additional 89,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in i3 Verticals by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 377,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,563,000 after buying an additional 71,891 shares in the last quarter. 63.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Merchant Services, and Proprietary Software and Payments. The company offers payment processing services that enables clients to accept electronic payments, facilitating the exchange of funds and transaction data between clients, financial institutions, and payment networks.

