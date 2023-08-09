Ibex Investors LLC Makes New $6.31 Million Investment in Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO)

Ibex Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,005,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,311,000. Payoneer Global makes up approximately 9.5% of Ibex Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Ibex Investors LLC owned 0.28% of Payoneer Global at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Payoneer Global by 191.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,792,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,035,000 after buying an additional 16,940,356 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Payoneer Global during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $86,560,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Payoneer Global by 1,272.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,033,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,001,000 after purchasing an additional 5,593,435 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Payoneer Global by 19,806.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,775,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,839,000 after purchasing an additional 3,756,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Payoneer Global by 237.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,347,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,041,000 after purchasing an additional 3,060,598 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

Payoneer Global Stock Up 11.4 %

PAYO traded up $0.58 on Tuesday, reaching $5.65. 10,239,587 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,217,258. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.75 and a beta of 1.05. Payoneer Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.02 and a 52-week high of $8.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.38.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Payoneer Global ( NASDAQ:PAYO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $192.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.61 million. Payoneer Global had a negative net margin of 3.55% and a negative return on equity of 4.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Payoneer Global Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PAYO. Citigroup decreased their target price on Payoneer Global from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Payoneer Global in a report on Monday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.93.

Payoneer Global Profile

Payoneer Global Inc operates a payment and commerce-enabling platform worldwide. It delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, B2B accounts payable/accounts receivable, multi-currency account, physical and virtual Mastercard cards, working capital, merchant, tax, compliance and risk, and others.

